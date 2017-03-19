Wintry mix didn’t stop Shamrock Marathon runners

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The wet, cold and snowy weather in Virginia Beach didn’t stop thousands from taking part in the annual Shamrock Marathon Sunday morning.

The Anthem Shamrock Half Marathon started at 7 a.m., with the Yuengling Shamrock 26.2-mile marathon starting at 8:30 a.m. The finish line included an after-party of food, drinks, live music and activities for kids until 4 p.m.

Runners from across the country came to participate in this yearly tradition including WAVY reporters Joe Fisher and Lex Gray, who participated in the Yuengling Shamrock 26.2-mile marathon.

