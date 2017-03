VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an incident involving a man being shot with a bow and arrow, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 8:17 p.m. The incident happened in the 3500 block of Chester Street.

There is no word on the victim’s injuries at this time.

At this time there is no other information.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.