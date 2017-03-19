Man dies in James City County accident

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police responded to a fatal crash in the 9200 block of Richmond Road, early Sunday.

According to James City County Police, a man driving a 2016 Ford Fusion heading westbound on Richmond Road, went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. This caused the vehicle to spin around and flip over landing on its roof.

Milton Ray Grant, 37 of Toano, was pronounced dead at the scene. Grant was not wearing his seat-belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

