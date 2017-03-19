Democratic candidates for Gov. attend fundraiser in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – The two Democratic candidates for Virginia governor are criss-crossing the commonwealth this weekend.

Each is trying to explain to voters why he deserves the nomination over the other guy. Saturday night, both candidates faced Democrats in Charlottesville.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and Tom Perriello both came to the pasta dinner fundraiser for the Charlottesville Democratic Committee to make their cases to become governor.

“We need to keep the governor’s seat in Virginia in Democratic hands,” Llezelle Dugger, a Perriello, supporter,” said.

Dozens of people came to the Fry’s Spring Beach Club in Charlottesville Saturday night to hear from gubernatorial candidates Perriello and Northam.

Perriello wants to work toward mobility into the middle class and says that starts with education.

“That’s really what most people want is a chance for their kids to get a good public education, a shot into college or other opportunities. We’re focusing on two years of debt free community college, more career and technical training programs,” Perriello said.

Supporters of the former 5th District congressman say they will vote for him because of his personality.

“His strength of character, his convictions, his energy and just his positive outlook on what it meant to serve the public sold me 110 percent,” Dugger said.

Northam is focusing on economic equality.

“That means that people want a good job across the commonwealth, they want to make sure that their families have access to affordable and quality healthcare and want to make sure their children have access to a world class education system … and they want to live in safe communities,” Northam said.

His supporters believe the current lieutenant governor will move Virginia forward.

“His military service, his profession of being a pediatric neurosurgeon to me offers a lot of caring and stewardship for the common person,” Mike Foreman said.

Charlottesville Democrats say regardless of who ends up with the nomination, they will stand behind their party’s candidate.

Voters will select the party’s nominee in a June 13 primary. The election is in November.

Until then, both candidates say they will continue to make campaign stops around the commonwealth.