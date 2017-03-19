Co-workers remember York County woman killed in crash

Related Coverage Woman killed in single-car crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Loved ones are remembering the life of a 21-year-old woman killed a crash in York County on Wednesday.

Brianna Werth died after police say she lost control of the car on Hampton highway near Big Bethel Road. 10 On Your Side spoke to her friends who say she was full of life, energetic, and had a big heart.

They say she worked at the Joe and Mimma’s italian restaurant in Grafton. Her co-workers say her sudden death is affecting their community and she will certainly be missed at the restaurant.

“She was one of the reasons why I enjoyed working here so much. (pause, cries) We’re all family. We’re a all family and it’s a large part of that is because of Briana,” says Micaela Verry, a co-worker of Werth’s.

Co-workers raised money for Werth’s funeral and they are holding a memorial service for her at the restaurant on Tuesday at 5 p.m.