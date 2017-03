VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 1300 block of Hawks Nest Way, Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 2:10 p.m. Fire officials say the fire was in a two-story apartment on the first floor.

No injuries were reported.

Two people have been displaced due to damages, the Red Cross has been called in for assistance.

The cause of the fire is unknown.