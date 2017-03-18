Two charged with using volleyball to smuggle contraband into Bertie Co. prison

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – The Windsor Police Department charged two men for using a volleyball to try and smuggle cell phones and pills into the Bertie Correctional Institute.

Windsor Police say the arrests come after receiving information about someone bringing drugs and cell phones into the prison.

During surveillance of the prison, police noticed three men on the prison grounds, one carrying a volleyball. When officer questioned the men, they took off running. Police eventually caught up with two of the men.

During a search, police recovered a bag of white powder. Upon a further search of the prison grounds, officers also located three volleyballs. During a search of the volleyballs, officers found 8.9 ounces of marijuana, 80 Xanex pills, 3 bags of tobacco, and 23 cell phones.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with multiple drug charges and Attempting to Furnish Cell Phones to an Inmate.

Police identified the suspects as 23-year-old Dejaun Davis and 26-year-old Tyrone Robinson.

Both suspects were taken to Bertie-Martin Regional Jail and given a $100,000 bond.

“These arrests are the direct result of cooperation between the administration of Bertie Correctional Institute and the Windsor Police Department,” said Chief James Lane, “… This is great example of how agencies can achieve a common goal when they work together for the betterment of the community.”