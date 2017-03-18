Hampton Lady Pirates’ season ends with 94-31 thumping at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Rebecca Greenwell had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Duke routed Hampton 94-31 on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman Leaonna Odom added a season-best 23 points, while Lexie Brown and Oderah Chidom finished with 11 apiece for the second-seeded Blue Devils (28-5).

They lost guard Kyra Lambert to a left knee injury in the second quarter but otherwise had no trouble advancing to face 10th-seeded Oregon (21-13) in the second round Monday night.

Duke held the 15th-seeded Pirates to 18 percent shooting and allowed just one field goal during the second quarter, outscoring Hampton 31-2 during that period to push the lead well into the 30s.

Jephany Brown had 18 points to lead Hampton (20-13). The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions were back in the NCAA Tournament after a two-year absence.