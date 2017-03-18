Deputies seize twelve marijuana plants worth $42K from Camden County home

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Camden Sheriff deputies served a search warrant at 133 Cooks Landing Road in Camden Friday afternoon.

Deputies say twelve marijuana plants with a street value of $42,000.00 were seized from the home where Jason Vanhorn and Patricia Harding Warren lived.

Sheriff Tony Perry tells 10 On Your Side Vanhorn, 36, was charged with Felony Manufacture Marijuana, Felony Maintain a Dwelling Place for Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia to wit: a water bong and marijuana crusher. Vanhorn was placed under a $5,500 Secured Bond and posted bail.

69-year-old Patricia Harding Warren was also charged with Felony Manufacture Marijuana and Felony Maintain a Dwelling Place for Controlled Substance. Warren was placed under a $5,000 Secured Bond and posted bail.