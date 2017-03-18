Accident shuts down portion of S. Dominion Boulevard in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A serious accident has shut down a portion of S. Dominion Boulevard in Chesapeake.

According to police, units responded to the accident at 6:34 p.m. that involved a pickup truck and passenger car near S.Dominion Boulevard between Scenic Parkway and Grassfield Parkway.

At least one person was injured with possible life-threatening injuries.

S. Dominion Boulevard is closed between Scenic Parkway and Grassfield Parkway. while investigators work the accident.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for developments.