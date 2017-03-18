Busch Gardens announces virtual reality attraction for 2018

WILLIAMBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A virtual reality attraction is coming to Busch Gardens Williamsburg in spring of 2018, the park announced.

Busch Gardens disclosed plans for the ride during a presentation at Pass Member Preview Day this morning. Pass members in attendance helped announce the park’s plans during a card reveal that displayed a “Virtual Reality 2018” logo.

The new attraction will be located in Ireland on the former site of Europe in America, utilizing virtual reality headsets and a state-of-the-art motion simulator.

A name has not been decided, but the ride is based on a hidden world of mythical characters in Ireland.

“This new virtual reality attraction will dramatically transform the capabilities of our motion simulator and deliver a truly unique experience,” Busch Gardens President David Cromwell said. “We will create an immersive environment that all families can enjoy.”