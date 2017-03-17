Walmart hiring 300 associates for new Va. Beach location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Walmart says it is hiring 300 associates for a new location opening this summer in Virginia Beach.

Walmart says the new location is hiring both full- and part-time employees. A majority of the new hires will begin working in April in preparation of the store’s grand opening.

A temporary hiring center has been opened at 2710 Virginia Beach Boulevard. Applications will be accepted there Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m

The company will be accepting applications online.