Two families hoping for help to rebuild after destructive fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fast-moving fire destroyed one trailer and badly damaged another at the Plantation Mobile Home Park.

The fire started in the early evening hours of March 11. The families say the cleanup and fix-up are just beginning, but they’re remaining optimistic they will rebuild.

A lifetime worth of belongings is charred in the rubble underneath a caved-in roof at Sharon Johnson’s trailer.

Johnson says the fire started from a washing machine that was on a recall list. She’s now in the process of contacting the company.

In the meantime, she and her family loaded chunks of their trailer into a dumpster Friday. They used money provided to them from the American Red Cross to pay for the dumpster, but they are still working to figure out how they will fund the rest of their home improvements.

“Devastating; it’s bad,” said Deborah Rozier, who lives next door.

The fire spread to Rozier’s home, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Her kitchen, including the walls, ceiling and insulation, are all ruined.

Both families say they don’t have insurance.

“I don’t want to cry because I have faith and I want to believe that something good is going to come out of everything,” said Rozier. “If people work together, then they can help each other out.”

Rozier says she relies on disability checks for day-to-day expenses and she’s fighting terminal bowel cancer.

“I’ve fought a lot of battles, and I’ve tried to keep the faith in all of it,” she said. “I don’t have any money built up. I just got what I have for this month and it’s about gone.”

Rozier is now prepared to sell her jewelry and other belongings to save the house that she’s lived in for 20 years.

Captain Scott Saunders says investigators have ruled the fire an accident and say it possibly involved an electrical malfunction.