SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced by a house fire Friday night in Suffolk.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of East Washington Street at 6:51 p.m. Firefighters got on scene three minutes later and saw smoke coming from the second story of the home. The fire was marked under control at 7:16 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Relatives are helping the displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.