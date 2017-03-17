Transportation secretary again questions ERC’s toll collection practices

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne said in a letter to Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) that he is disappointed with the way the company is handling toll collections.

ERC has been under pressure to fix tolling problems for over years. 10 On Your Side has covered countless stories about drivers dealing with billing difficulties and facing thousands of dollars in fines and late charges.

In a letter to ERC CEO Gregory Woodsmall, Layne says he takes issue particularly with the additional charges ERC tacks on to toll violations.

“As I have stated in previous correspondence to you, actions of ERC regarding additional charges have had a tremendous negative impact,” Layne’s letter reads.

Last October, Layne requested ERC to provide a corrective action plan for its tolling system; the company delivered. The secretary’s letter reminds Woodsmall that the company has signed agreements with the state to help drivers and says fees and penalties must be reasonable.

Layne, along with Governor Terry McAuliffe, has been highly critical of the agreement that allows ERC to toll the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.