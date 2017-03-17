Three detained after pursuit ends in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Three people were detained after a vehicle chase in Bertie County Friday afternoon.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WAVY.com that the chase started in Chowan County around 3 p.m.

Deputies from Bertie County and Chowan County helped in the pursuit, along with North Carolina Highway Patrol and Edenton police. Windsor police were prepared to assist, too.

The pursuit ended near the Route 17 bypass. There were no injuries.

Holley says the pursuit may have been linked to a breaking and enter case in Edenton County.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for developments.