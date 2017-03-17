Suspicious death investigation underway in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Virginia Beach after a man was found dead overnight.

Virginia Beach police say they received a call about the death around 1 a.m. Officers responding to Oldwick Court, off Princess Anne Road, found a man dead.

The death is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Homicide Unit. Police say detectives are speaking to a person of interest in the case.

Police are working to notify the man’s next of kin.

