Suspect flees accident scene following high speed chase in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are looking for a suspect that fled from the scene of an accident on Friday morning.

According to VSP, a trooper was on patrol when a 2010 Camaro was traveling on I-64 West going over 122 mph. The trooper attempted to stop the car, but the driver did not stop and eventually exited at Route 30 heading into New Kent County.

After coming off the exit, the driver continued on Route 30 and turned onto a side road. After turning, he then struck a pole and a ditch. The suspect then fled the car, while it was still moving, and fled the scene on foot. The car continued down the road and eventually struck the side of a house in the 5000 block of Barham Road. There was no one inside the home when it was struck.

The suspect ran into the woods. K9 units were called to the scene and were unable to find the suspect.

VSP says the suspect is a black male in his 30’s.