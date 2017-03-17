2 taken to hospital after vehicle runs off road, into water in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A driver ran off the road and went into the water Friday in Virginia Beach.

Around 1:54 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a Chevy Tahoe that drove into the water near the intersection of Shell Road and Downs Lane.

Police say the driver was trying to go around the curve on Shell Road when they ran off the road and drove into the water.

Both the driver and the passenger got out of the vehicle. No injuries were reported, but both people were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Emergency crews were concerned about possible hypothermia.

Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Marine Patrol Dive Team are on scene trying to retrieve the vehicle.

Police are still investigating this case.