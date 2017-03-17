Sentara opening $16M Edinburgh campus in Chesapeake next week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara announced Thursday that a new medical office is set to open next week in Chesapeake.

The Sentara Edinburgh campus is a two-story, 60,000 square foot office that will feature a new family medicine and pediatrics practice, Sentara says.

According to Sentara, the practice will have self-check-in kiosks, self-rooming and concierge services that are aimed at enhancing the patient experience.

Construction on the office reportedly cost $16 million.

Sentara says the new campus will also feature therapy and diagnostic centers, as well a mini YMCA.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the campus has been scheduled for March 21. Sentara says the office will serve its first patients March 22.