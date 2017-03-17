Recent temperature changes cause concern among Virginia farmers

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — State agriculture officials say they are concerned about the drastic changes in temperature over the past month.

During last month’s warmer temperatures, farmers reported seeing early blooms on several crops like apples, peaches, strawberries, and wine grapes, according to the Virginia Department Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS).

Local strawberry farmers say they fear the recent cold in the first weeks of March could damage some of the blossoms, meaning a loss of fruit this year.

Officials say some farmers who were able to cover their crops even saw early blooming and some crop that had produced baby berries.

Farmers growing apples and wine grapes say the cold weather did not bother them. Some reported to officials that cold temperatures in early March was good news.