Defense witnesses to testify Friday in wrongful death trial

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A wrongful death dispute trial is expected to continue in Portsmouth Friday morning with testimony from defense witnesses.

The family of Marshal Franklin is suing the City of Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Police Department and former police chief Ed Hargis for $5 million in the shooting death of Franklin.

Officers shot and killed Franklin in 2009 after responding to his home on Campbell Street. Police claimed Franklin fired first, hitting two officers in the process.

Hargis took the stand Thursday, testifying that he wasn’t responsible for the shooting. The former police chief said he had just arrived at Franklin’s home minutes before the gunfire.

Franklin’s family claims Hargis didn’t properly train his officers to deal with mentally ill people. They believe he would’ve survived if the chief put proper policies in place.

Hargis testified Thursday that he believed there was a policy giving guidance on dealing with mental health issues. Family members say Franklin had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Jurors on Thursday saw photos taken after the shooting, which showed bullet holes and broken glass in Franklin’s home. Judge Johnny Morrison removed one of the jurors after finding out that she attends the same church as the Franklin family.

Franklin’s brothers took the stand Thursday, saying they do not believe Franklin would hurt himself or others. One of the brothers said Franklin never took guns out for any reason other than hunting.

Attorneys for the Franklin family rested their case on Thursday. Witnesses for the defense are expected to take the stand in court on Friday.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings will have updates on Friday’s proceedings.