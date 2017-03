ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are investigating a suspicious package on West Church Street on Friday.

According to police, a suspicious package was found on railroad tracks in the 1500 block of West Church Street at around 3:51 p.m. The railroad company was contacted and traffic was re-routed away from the area.

Investigators are examining the package.

Nearby residents in this area have been made aware, but evacuations aren’t necessary.

