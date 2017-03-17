PETA photo exhibit on display at Slover Library in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Animal rights advocacy group PETA has a photo exhibit currently on display in downtown Norfolk.

The images featured are taken by fieldworkers helping dogs penned or chained up in backyards.

“These are dogs that we visit over the last few years who spend their entire lives trapped at the end of a chain, 24/7, and we’re trying to shine a spotlight on their plight in order to encourage people to report cruelty if they see it and to encourage officials to ban unattended tethering of dogs once and for all,” said Daphna Nachminovitch, of PETA.

Some of the photos tell stories of dogs left hungry alone outside in the cold — but other photos paint a brighter picture of rescued and adopted dogs to loving families.

You can see the exhibit on display right now at the Slover Library.

