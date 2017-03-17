Parade of champions, Portsmouth honors Norcom basketball team

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — They were the first school in Virginia history to win four consecutive state basketball titles and on Friday, the city of Portsmouth held a parade for the Norcom Greyhounds.

Norcom made VHSL last weekend when it defeated Northside to win its fourth-straight state championship.

Coach Leon Goolsby’s squad suffered a few losses in the regular season and in the regional tournament, but with experienced players like Travis Ingram (Towson University) and Kevin Davis (East Carolina University), the Greyhounds managed to put together a magical run in the state playoffs, capping it off with yet another banner for the rafters.

“It’s great because it’s not only for the players, it’s for the community to celebrate something that’s never been done,” coach Goolsby said. “For us to win four straight along with the Princess Anne girls, it’s a great feeling.”

Senior Travis Ingram added, “I’ve been here for four years and it feels good to contribute, it’s just unbelievable, it’s hard to take in, I’m so happy that I got four championships.”

“It feels good to bring history to Portsmouth and to Norcom,” Kevin Davis said. “It’s a great school and to represent them in that way is good.”