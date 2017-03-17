Owner of dog found buried on the beach facing charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after a dog was found dead and partially buried in the sand in Virginia Beach.

On Feb. 13, a man walking his dog on the beach near 85th Street spotted a paw sticking out of the ground. He called animal control, who responded and recovered the dog from the sand.

Investigators said the dog, an older female hound mix, had trauma to its head, which they believe played a role in its death.

Authorities asked for help to get information on the dog’s owner. Through tips and investigation, animal control officers identified the owner as 65-year-old Michael Eric Whalen.

Whalen, of the 200 block of 85th Street, is charged with animal cruelty and dumping trash.