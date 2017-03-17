Norfolk Naval Station celebrates Women in the Navy

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Naval Station Norfolk is celebrating women in the Navy as part of their Centennial and Women’s History Month.

Some of the first women to serve on ships shared their stories at the celebration.

Charlotte Crist joined the Navy in 1964 as a recruit at Naval Station Norfolk.

Yona Owens also was there.

She sued the Navy in 1976 to challenge the law that barred women from sea duty.

“You just didn’t run into women and ask ‘What do you do?’, ‘Oh, I’m in the military,” Owens said.

“I’ve heard of people say that women had to break the glass ceiling,” Crist said. “When I came into the Navy in ’64, I felt like it wasn’t a ceiling. It was a bubble they put us in.”

In 1978 the court ruled in Owens’ favor and Navy women were able to serve on all non-combatant ships.

In 1994 women gained the right to serve on combatant ships.