NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have partnered to host an active shooter preparedness event next month.

The city says the Active Shooter Preparedness Event is being held to help citizens prepare for an active shooter incident. There will be training and resources provided at the event for Hampton Roads residents.

The event is scheduled for April 8, and is open to the public. Residents can register online at this link.