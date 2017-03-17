Newport News accepting applications for summer work program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News’ Summer Training and Enrichment Program (STEP) is now accepting applications from those ages 16 to 24.

STEP is a 10-week summer work readiness program that provides young people with paid work experience, field trips, workshops, financial literacy education and GED preparation classes. The organization partners with local businesses, non-profits government agencies and faith institutions to offer on-the-job training and mentorship.

Participants work up to 30 hours per week at their work site and are paid $7.25 an hour. Those who had a high school diploma or GED earn $8 an hour.

The program starts June 1 for those out of school and June 19 for students.

Organizations looking to join the program to become a work site can sign up at no cost — all program costs are paid for by the city. Businesses can mentor young people while helping them learn skills. The partnership is open to businesses located throughout the Hampton Roads area. Last year, 75 area businesses and organizations participated in the program.

STEP launched in 2014, serving 160 young people. In 2015, the program served over 300. Last year, more than 500 youth participated in STEP; 15 participants were offered employment at the program’s end.

The deadline for individuals to apply is Friday, April 7. Those interested should go to the city’s website for more information. The program will continue accepting applications from businesses, which can also apply online.