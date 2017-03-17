Man wanted on 3 felony indictments arrested in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted on three felony indictments in connection with an undercover investigation was arrested Thursday evening in Isle of Wight.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office says a deputy arrested Dashean R. Davis, aka Veg, following a traffic stop.

Davis, who was a passenger in the vehicle stopped, fled on foot and was taken in to custody following a short chase.

Authorities say Davis had been wanted on three felony indictments since July of 2015. The indictments from a 2015 undercover investigation called “Operation Bullseye.”

Authorities say more than $38,000 in drugs, three guns and $40,000 worth of assets were seized in the investigation. A total of 39 felony charges were obtained.

Eleven others were arrested in connection with the investigation, 10 of whom have since been sentenced.

Authorities say the defendants have received a total of 182 years of combined incarceration and probation time. One person, Chevon A. King, has a sentence pending.

Davis is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail on no bond.