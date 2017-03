PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celtic trio Glasgow Kiss is kicking off two days of St. Paddy’s Day shows with us right here on Live Music Friday. You can see them perform all over Hampton Roads this weekend.

Tonight at 6 p.m.

Shamrock Party on O’Plaza

City Center at Oyster Point

Newport News

Tonight at 9 p.m.

Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub

211 Granby Street – Norfolk

Saturday at 2p.m.

O’Connor Brewing

Norfolk

Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Smartmouth

Norfolk

Saturday at 9

Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub

Norfolk