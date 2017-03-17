Four in custody after police chase in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Four people have been apprehended after leading police on a chase from Chesapeake with a stolen car.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, police tried to stop a Pontiac after the driver ignored a highway sign at Atlantic Avenue and Providence Road. Officers were then advised by Norfolk dispatch that the vehicle was stolen.

The driver then continued on Battlefield Blvd. and struck a vehicle at the intersection of Robert Hall Blvd. and Battlefield Blvd.; the driver of the vehicle that was hit was not injured.

The suspect continued and then struck another vehicle, this time in the 700 block of N. Battlefield Blvd.; that driver was also not injured.

The suspect then changed directions and heading towards Military Highway. At Military Highway and Campostella Road, four people exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

All four people were eventually apprehended by police. Some of the four are juveniles. Charges are pending.