HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Virginia Power is looking to hire groundmen in Hampton Roads.

Dominion will hold an information session on Thursday, March 23 for those interested. There, you can meet ground and linemen and learn more about hiring opportunities within the agency.

The event takes place at 6 p.m. at Dominion’s Norfolk office at 2700 Cromwell Drive. If you plan on going, you must sign up here.

You can learn more about the position here.