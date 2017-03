VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Navy SEAL has been charged with rape in connection to an alleged incident that happened in Kentucky in 2015.

Chief Special Warfare Officer Stephen Varanko III is charged with kidnapping, rape, sexual assault and assault.

Varanko is with Special Reconnaissance Team Two at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Varanko’s court-martial is scheduled to begin next week.