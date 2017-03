MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) – An operation conducted by the Martin County Narcotics Unit landed Antwand Cherry, 38, of Windsor, behind bars, charged with trafficking cocaine.

Deputies say the operation took place in the area of Roanoke Landing Shopping Center in Williamston where numerous grams of cocaine, with a street value of $2,000, were seized.

Cherry was jailed on a $50,000 bond and is due in court March 20th.