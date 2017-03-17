Audience: Pints for a Purpose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience this St. Patrick’s Day was from Atlantic Bay Cares.

Director Tiffany Tyler, with support of her enthusiastic members, came here to inform us about their upcoming “Pints for a Purpose” fundraiser next Thursday to benefit the Hampton Roads MS Walk.

Atlantic Bay Cares

“Pints for a Purpose”

Benefits Hampton Roads MS Walk/MS Society

Thursday, March 23rd – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eagles’ Nest – Virginia Beach

Tickets available at the door!

You can also visit AtlanticBay.com/ABCares or for more info call (757) 213-1660