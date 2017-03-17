2 displaced after overnight fire damages Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced Friday after an overnight fire damaged a Hampton home.

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue officials say crews were called to a home on North Lake Loop around 1:20 a.m.

Responding units found smoke coming from the second story of the home. The occupants were alerted by a working smoke alarm and were outside when crews arrived.

The fire was extinguished withing 10 minutes, according to officials. The home sustained moderate fire, smoke and water damage from the fire.

Officials say the fire was accidental and caused by improper use of extension cords. No one was injured, but two adults were displaced.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.