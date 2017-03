CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say someone robbed Zero’s Subs in Chesapeake at gunpoint Thursday.

Police were called to the 3100 Western Branch Boulevard at around 9:36 p.m. for a robbery.

Detectives say a man entered the restaurant, showed a gun, took money and ran from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.