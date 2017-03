NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters had to cut someone from a vehicle after a crash in Newport News Thursday.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle accident in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard at 5:01 p.m.

It’s not clear if anyone has been hurt. Police and medics are at the scene.

Fire officials said on Twitter that drivers in the area should expect delays.