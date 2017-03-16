Video: Alabama woman’s daring escape from armed kidnapper

AVONDALE, Ala. (NBC) — An Alabama woman’s daring escape after being kidnapped by an armed man and forced into the trunk of a car was all caught on tape.

In the video, you can see the suspected kidnapper pulled up to a gas station. That’s where the station owners say they tried to use the woman’s credit card to withdraw money from an ATM.

After they are unable to get any money, they tried to leave the gas station. The woman is then seen popping the trunk open and jumping out.

The owner says she ran inside, and he helped her call police.

The woman told police she was kidnapped at gunpoint as she walked into her apartment.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.