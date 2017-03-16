Three people accused of stealing jail inmates’ identities

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing the identities of jail inmates.

31-year-old Delanio Vick, 49-year-old Teresa Gallop, of Norfolk, and 20-year-old Jessie Davis, of Portsmouth, are all facing charges of conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements in an application to a federally insured institution and aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, Vick, Gallop and Davis came up with a scheme to get personal property and information from inmates housed in local jails.

Scammers inside the jails recruited inmates to hire a fake company that offered legal services. It was known as “FamUnited,” “Famm United” or “FamilyTranzitions.”

Other conspirators posed as paralegals during recorded jail calls with these inmates. During these calls, they would falsely promise to help inmates get bonds in exchange for the release of their personal property from the jails’ custody. Some inmates agreed to release their property. For those who did not, conspirators submitted forged property release forms to the jail, which authorized the release of inmate property to others in on the scheme. After getting inmate property, which included wallets and cell phones, conspirators accessed and opened bank accounts in the inmates’ names.

In some cases, the scammers created forged powers of attorney, which fraudulently allowed them to act on the inmates’ behalf. They used these documents to add themselves as authorized users to the inmates’ existing bank accounts and then conducted fraudulent transactions — including worthless deposits and unauthorized withdrawals — through which they got money, goods and services.

Vick, Gallop and Davis were originally indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 16, 2016. Wednesday’s indictment supersedes the previous indictment and includes additional charges.

All three suspects each face a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison to run consecutive to a maximum possible penalty of 30 years in prison.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 804-418-6104.