Suspects sought following deadly exchange of gunfire at Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police have released new information about a deadly shooting at a Chesapeake home last month.

Detectives say 18-year-old Lashorn Evans, the person killed in the shooting the night of February 16, was actually one of three people involved in an attempted home invasion.

The investigation revealed Evans was believed to be with Deonte Harris and Ahkey Riddick, when they attempted to rob people inside a home in the 3100 block of Gaston Drive. During the incident, Evans and a person in the home exchanged gunfire. Two people were wounded by the gunfire. Evans died from his injuries; the other person is recovering and is not facing charges.

Police are now trying to find Harris and Riddick on a long list of charges in connection with the attempted home invasion.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Harris and Riddick is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.