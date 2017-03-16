Suffolk man accused of sexually assaulting boy at his home

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is accused of sexually assaulting a boy at his home.

58-year-old Samuel Johnson, of the 300 block of Goodman Street, was arrested on Feb. 14 after authorities executed a search warrant.

Johnson is facing several charges, including two counts of forcible sodomy of a victim under age 13, two counts of object sexual penetration of a victim under age 13, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of enticing another into a dwelling with the intent to commit a felony.

Police say Johnson’s charges stem from an alleged incidents that happened at his house in the month of February.

Johnson is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Additional charges are pending and police are still investigating. If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.