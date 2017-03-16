Special Report: Punching Out Parkinson’s

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative disease on the planet — second only to Alzheimer’s.

It has no known cure, and for patients, can make some of the most basic tasks almost impossible.

But a new therapy is gaining momentum — boxing. One local facility is helping Parkinson’s sufferers fight back against this debilitating disease, one punch at a time.

Windy Wilkerson, who teaches a class at the facility, spoke with 10 On Your Side.

“They’re having to weight shift a lot, so that helps with their balance,” Wilkerson said. “Just getting the extension out when they’re punching to help with their posture, getting big movements. So you’re forcing the bigger movements, because they tend to have a smaller movement with Parkinson’s.”

What are doctors saying about this therapy? What success have patients had?

Watch Marielena Balouris’ special report tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.