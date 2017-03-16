Person in critical condition after fire at Va. Beach storage facility

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person is in critical condition after a fire at a storage facility in Virginia Beach Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to Jack Rabbit Self Storage in the 5900 block of Providence Road at 7:06 p.m.

Fire officials say there was someone inside the storage units at the time of the fire. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was marked under control at 7:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.

