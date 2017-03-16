Norfolk woman suing T-Mobile, Dominion Virginia Power for $2 million

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman says she’s caught between two major companies and she’s taking both to court.

10 On Your Side first told you about Pat Richardson’s fight last August. She is asking the companies to respect her property rights.

“I just feel very violated,” Richardson said.

It’s a feeling that has been with Richardson for more than a decade. She feels it every time she looks up over her home and sees the tower in backyard.

“I’m just appalled with the whole situation,” Richardson added.

The tower is owned by Dominion Virginia Power, but it is on her property. That’s not a concern for her. What is? A judge once ruled it can only be used for electrical purposes, but Richardson learned Dominion leased space to cell phone company T-Mobile.

“You would have thought they’d come to their senses and do the right thing and get the rights they need from Pat to continue that use or stop making that use of her property,” said attorney Josh Baker.

After years of finger pointing between Dominion and T-Mobile, Richardson has thrown down the hammer in the form of a $2 million lawsuit against both companies. She is asking for compensation for the use of the tower without her permission. She also wants an apology.

“The first is to call and acknowledge they are wrong and that’s something they have not done,” Richardson said.

The 405-page law suit is broken up into several counts, including trespassing.

“We came back to them time and again to ask them to do the right thing,” Baker said. “They have made a business decision. They are just not going to do what’s right.”

Richardson would like T-Mobile to pack up and leave.

“If they don’t feel like they can do what’s right, move your equipment and don’t make all the money on my land,” Richardson added.

10 On Your Side reached out to T-Mobile’s attorney, who never returned our calls.

Dominion Virginia Power says it can’t comment on a pending legal matter, but the company wants to do everything it can to work with her.