Man wanted for robbing two Norfolk stores in two weeks

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are looking for a man wanted for breaking into two businesses.

Police say the man in the surveillance photos broke in to the Beach Bay Food Store on First View Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 28. Responding officers found the front door had been pried open.

On March 7, police responded to the ABC store on West Ocean View Avenue around 4:30 a.m. for a burglary alarm. Police say officers found the front glass of the business was busted out.

The man in both cases stole several items, and fled before officers arrived.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about these incidents.

