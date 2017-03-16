Man found in submerged car at marina drowned, according to Medical Examiner

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Medical Examiner has determined that a man found in a submerged car near a Newport News marina Tuesday drowned, police say.

Aaron Joseph, 76, w as found in the back seat of a Toyota Prius near the James River Marina, after the car had been spotted by a retired police sergeant and his son.

Police said Tuesday that there were no apparent signs of trauma of Joseph’s body. It was unclear Tuesday how the car got to the part of the water where it was found.

Police spokesperson Jamie Bastas confirmed Thursday that a Medical Examiner determined that Joseph died from drowning.

