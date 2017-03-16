Legal Matters: St. Patrick’s Day Decisions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You may be lucky, but If you plan on hoisting a pint to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, don’t leave your safety to chance. On this St. Patty’s Day edition of Legal Matters, Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman discusses some of the dangers involved in driving under the influence.
Kalfus & Nachman Safe Ride Home Program
Free cab rides are available at “Designated Cab Companies ONLY.”
Call 757-855-4444 say Kalfus & Nachman Safe Ride Home
From residence from a bar or restaurant to home
Rides cannot be guaranteed to everyone, however, every attempt will be made to accommodate all requests.
You must be 21 or over to participate
Uber / Lyft Rides are also available. Kalfus & Nachman will reimburse you up to $30.00.
You must send in your receipt to:
Kalfus & Nachman Safe Ride Home
Post Office Box 12889
Norfolk, VA 23502
