Legal Matters: St. Patrick’s Day Decisions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You may be lucky, but If you plan on hoisting a pint to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, don’t leave your safety to chance. On this St. Patty’s Day edition of Legal Matters, Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman discusses some of the dangers involved in driving under the influence.

Kalfus & Nachman Safe Ride Home Program

Free cab rides are available at “Designated Cab Companies ONLY.”

Call 757-855-4444 say Kalfus & Nachman Safe Ride Home

From residence from a bar or restaurant to home

Rides cannot be guaranteed to everyone, however, every attempt will be made to accommodate all requests.

You must be 21 or over to participate

Uber / Lyft Rides are also available. Kalfus & Nachman will reimburse you up to $30.00.

You must send in your receipt to:

Kalfus & Nachman Safe Ride Home

Post Office Box 12889

Norfolk, VA 23502

Kalfus & Nachman

KalfusNachman.com

The Hurt Line: 1-800 HURT LINE

