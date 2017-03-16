Threat prompts increased police presence at Indian River High Friday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There will be extra officers at Indian River High School Friday morning after a threat was found written on a desk at the school, according to police.

Officer Leo Kosinski with Chesapeake police tells 10 On Your Side that a student saw the threat, took a photo and posted it to social media.

Though police don’t believe the threat is credible, Officer Kosinski says it is being taken seriously.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools released the following statement about the threat:

School administration was made aware of a rumor that was spread on social media about a possible incident tomorrow at the school. The school administration investigated and law enforcement was made aware. At this time, there is no evidence of any credible threat to the safety of our students; however, because the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our first priority, we will have extra police presence on site as a precautionary measure. The school sent out a message to parents letting them know of this rumor and encouraged them to continue to speak with their children regarding the ramifications of postings on social media.”